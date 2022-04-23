The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported a total of 247 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 273,342 since the pendemic began.

In the last 24 hours Mallorca registered 163 positive cases; Minorca, 19; Ibiza, 24; and Formentera, three. The island or municipality of residence is not recorded for the rest (38).

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 265.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus remains at 1,310 today.

The age groups with the highest cumulative incidence rate are 60-69 years (409.8 cases) and the over 70s (650.5).