The Guardia Civil has recovered a Lamborghini Huracán which was stolen on April 6 in Santa Ponsa and two men are being investigated as the alleged perpetrators of the theft of the sports car.

In a press release, the Guardia Civil explained that the recovery of the vehicle was possible thanks to the close cooperation of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters of the Balearic Islands, the collaboration of the public and the media.

The vehicle, worth more than 250,000 euros, was located on a farm in the town of Llucmajor and has now been sealed and is at the disposal of the Judicial Authority.

