Palma City Council issued 19 million euros worth of fines in 2021 and had collected just over 15 million by the end of the year.

16.3 million euros worth of fines were for traffic and parking offences and just under 13 million has been collected.

3.3 million euros worth of fines were imposed during the last months of the year and are either pending appeal, or in the voluntary payment period and have not been counted.

Fines collected for non-resident offences amounted to almost one million euros, although 1.3 million euros worth of fines were issued. Penalties collected for infractions such as throwing out rubbish at unauthorised times or in illegal places; walking pets without a leash or not picking up excrement and drinking alcohol on public roads amounted to 720,000 euros, when 924,000 euros worth of fines were issued.

Fines for breaching urban regulations, working without a licence or not passing a technical buildings inspection came to 512,000 and 14,000 euros worth are still pending.