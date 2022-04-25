The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Spain has increased by 45.1% over the last two weeks, with increases in all autonomous communities, especially in Navarre, Asturias and Cantabria, where more than 110% of Covid patients have been reported since 8 April. The Balearics has recorded a 35% increase in the past two weeks.

However, the latest data published on Friday by the Ministry of Health reported an 8 percent fall in the number of patients in intensive care.

On Friday 6,119 people were hospitalised in Spain, 1,902 more than a fortnight earlier when 4,217 patients were in hospital.

Meanwhile, on Friday 22 April there were 339 people in intensive care, compared to 371 two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Health has recently changed its approach to coronavirus reporting, also in terms of data, it is now only publishing these figures on Tuesdays and Fridays. In addition, with regard to the cumulative incidence rates for fourteen and seven days, the department headed by Carolina Darias is focusing on people over 60 years of age and no longer publishes the overall cumulative incidence.