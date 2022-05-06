Over the first quarter of the year, 539,708 foreign tourists came to the Balearics, 474% more than in the first quarter of 2021 but 22% lower than in 2019 before the pandemic.

The Frontur report of tourist movements indicates that there were 306,962 foreign tourists in March, an increase of 367.5% compared with last year. In March 2019 there were 365,838 tourists. The Balearics ranked sixth among the regions of Spain, which is normal for March. The Canary Islands had the most foreign tourists - 1,123,641 - followed by Catalonia with 703,489.

Nationally, there were 4,032,127 tourists, an increase of 720.5% compared with last year. The UK was the largest supplier market - 826,399 tourists and an increase of over 4,000%. Germany was second with 608,803, a rise of 482%. Looking back to pre-pandemic March 2019, there were 1,110,455 UK tourists out of a total of 5,645,747. German tourism in March 2019 was 812,433.

For the first three months of 2022, there were 9,675,423 foreign tourists, 696.7% more than in 2021 but well below the 14,222,812 in 2019. The UK total was 1,768,117, a rise of just under 3,000%, but over a million fewer than in 2019, when there were 2,801,559 UK tourists.