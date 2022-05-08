An habitual criminal was ordered to prison by a court in Inca on Friday following his arrest in connection with robberies from two tobacconists and a pharmacy in Llubi and Santa Maria.

He and one other, already arrested for a different robbery in Palma, wore balaclavas and threatened staff with a large tool. Cash was handed over, and the pair made their getaways in a van that had been stolen in Muro.

The Guardia Civil finally traced him to an address in Alcudia. Officers surrounded an apartment block and proceeded to arrest him. The Guardia are continuing their investigations, suspecting that the pair may have committed other similar robberies.