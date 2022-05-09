A British man went on trial in Palma this morning for the alleged rape of a compatriot in 2015 in Magalluf.

The suspect did not appear in court. The prosecution is asking for nine years in prison for the accused, who testified by video conference.

The events allegedly took place at 4 a.m. on July 3, 2015. The defendant, aged 34, accompanied the girl, who was a work colleague, back to the flat she shared with other friends in Magalluf.

Once there, according to the prosecution, he tried to kiss her in the bathroom and the victim went to the balcony, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The accused has denied any non-consensual relationship. "We had sexual relations, yes, but they were consensual. There were other people in the flat at the time," he said.

The forensic expert who treated the girl after the incident explained that the young woman had slight erosions in her vagina that could be compatible with the alleged victim's account. The trial has been set for sentencing.