The number of people working in the tourist sector in the first quarter of this year rose by 19.6% compared by 2021, according to a Turespaña Spanish tourist board report based on data from the latest Active Population Survey.

Of the 118,266 workers in the Sector, 99,083 were salaried and 19,182 were self-employed.

The tourist sector has seen the biggest increase in employees year-on-year at more than 21%, with an increase amongst wage earners of just over 8%. That means more than 3,000 self-employed workers and nearly 8,000 salaried staff in the sector are now back at work. Nationwide, the average growth in employment was 10.1%.

The Balearics, Catalonia, Andalusia, Madrid, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community made up 74% of the total number of reinstated workers in Spain.

The Turespaña report does not include workers affected by furlough or ERTE, where reinstatement was guaranteed after the Covid suspension period ended.

The Balearic Economic Model, Tourism and Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela has said that most of the people still on ERTE in the Balearics work in the travel sector.

Most of the discontinuous permanent workers were reinstated in March and April, as demanded by the government and unions.