A massive manhunt is underway for thieves who stole a car and allegedly tried to run over the Sencelles Chief of Local Police.

At around 2pm on Tuesday, three men were seen driving around town at 100 kilometres an hour. The car belongs to an elderly woman and was reported stolen on April 3.

Police believe the men in the car are Moroccan and may be linked to a spate of robberies in Llubí, Muro and ses Salines.

The gang allegedly robbed a house in Montuïri earlier in the day and got away with 1,300 euros. The Guardia Civil and Local Police are asking people to call 062 if they have any information, but warned they should not approach the men who may be dangerous.

The men were in an old, white, Renault Clio with the licence plate number, 6739-DBS.