Sir Richard Branson unveils his new cruise ship and hotel on Mallorca. | Jason Moore
Sir Richard Branson is back! Some will say that he never went away, but Thursday morning was a great day for the Virgin tycoon, even with his long list of business successes. As the sun slowly rose over the Bay of Palma, one of his giant new cruise ships slowly made its way into port for the first time. Up in the Tramuntana mountains a small army of workers are transforming an old Mallorcan manor house into a luxury hotel. His dream hotel, which has been decades in the making, is slowly taking shape in Banyalbufar. It will be officially unveiled to the media on Thursday morning.
Is this the same owner of Virgin Atlantic that paid no tax in the UK then expected a handout to pay his staff!
My first thought on seeing the headline - I didn't know Branson's yacht was that big !
We won't be hearing from Jason again as he has climbed so far up Branson's ar$e he has disappeared !