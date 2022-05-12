The Welsh government are looking to copy the Balearics and introduce a tax on all visiting holidaymakers. The proposal is still very much in the planning stages but already the tax has caused a similar outcry to when the Balearic government introduced their surcharge.
The Welsh tourist industry is deeply opposed to the move saying that it sends out all the wrong messages (sounds familiar?, the Mallorcan tourist industry have said likewise for years and have called for it to be scrapped). The money raised through the tax will be spent on improving resorts (sounds familiar? a sizeable slice of tourist tax cash has been spent on resorts in the Balearics).
Conservative Members of the Wesh Assembly have said that they will not back the proposal (sounds familiar?, the centre-right Partido Popular have said that they would abolish the surcharge if they are elected to power in the Balearics).
You would think Mallorca is the only place in the world that has this type of tax the way the MDB goes on about it. Anyone that travels around Europe knows that most major cities have something similar now, usually called a city tax. And judging by the number of tourists in Mallorca now it hasn't put off anyone from coming. Time for the greedy hotels and right wingers to stop whining about it.