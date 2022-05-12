The Welsh government are looking to copy the Balearics and introduce a tax on all visiting holidaymakers. The proposal is still very much in the planning stages but already the tax has caused a similar outcry to when the Balearic government introduced their surcharge.

The Welsh tourist industry is deeply opposed to the move saying that it sends out all the wrong messages (sounds familiar?, the Mallorcan tourist industry have said likewise for years and have called for it to be scrapped). The money raised through the tax will be spent on improving resorts (sounds familiar? a sizeable slice of tourist tax cash has been spent on resorts in the Balearics).

Conservative Members of the Wesh Assembly have said that they will not back the proposal (sounds familiar?, the centre-right Partido Popular have said that they would abolish the surcharge if they are elected to power in the Balearics).