The Guardia Civil, investigating the death of a British tourist on Thursday in Magalluf, suspect that the 34-year-old had mixed cocaine with pills.

Officers have interviewed several people in seeking an explanation for his strange behaviour, which was captured on video and showed him almost running from side to side on the balcony ledge at the South Beach Hotel before falling as he tried to climb down from the seventh to the sixth floor.

The Palmanova-Magalluf Hoteliers Association has released a statement expressing its great sorrow at what happened, but adding that this was not a case of "balconing", a practice which has been "eradicated" in Magalluf. It was instead "clearly reckless conduct".

The association insists that the Balearic law against tourism of excesses is being applied "rigorously". On certain occasions, however, "isolated acts", such as that on Thursday, cannot be prevented.