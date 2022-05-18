<p>The National Police are investigating the death of a man in <strong>Palma<\/strong> on Tuesday night.<\/p>\r\n<p>Around 11pm, emergency services were called to an address on C. Blanquerna. The indications are that he died as a result of a <strong>workplace accident<\/strong>, having fallen from a ladder.<\/p>\r\n<p>An advanced life support ambulance went to the scene, but it would seem that he had died instantly.<\/p>
