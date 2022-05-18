Police at the scene of an accident in Palma, Mallorca

Police at the scene of the accident. | Pilar MOG

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 18/05/2022 08:22
The National Police are investigating the death of a man in Palma on Tuesday night.

Around 11pm, emergency services were called to an address on C. Blanquerna. The indications are that he died as a result of a workplace accident, having fallen from a ladder.

An advanced life support ambulance went to the scene, but it would seem that he had died instantly.