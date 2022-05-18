Soller town hall has been receiving regular complaints about the excessive occupation of the public way by bar and restaurant terraces in the centre of Soller and in Puerto Soller.

Special permits were issued to extend terrace space during the pandemic, but these no longer apply, and so the town hall says that it will strictly enforce the bylaw governing occupation of the public way. For serious breaches, there is a fine of 3,000 euros. The town hall adds that it will make the boundaries of terrace space "more visible".

Inspections are now being carried out, one of the parties in opposition at the town hall, Més, having complained that it is almost impossible to pass through in some pedestrianised areas because of the space that terraces occupy.

The town hall also notes that some establishments are not up to date with their terrace tax payments.