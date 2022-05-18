A Sunderland soccer supporter has said he will travel to Wembley Stadium in London via the Balearics to watch his team compete in the play off finals, with the flight being cheaper than a train to the capital.

James Jelly, 33, will spend a night in Minorca awaiting his journey to watch his team battle Wycombe Wonderers in the League One play off final on Saturday, May 21.

Travelling from Newcastle International Airport, he will set off and return for just £12.50 (about 14 euros) while the return ticket to Stansted cost just £10.50 (13 euros). The Black Cats fan, from Sunderland, told the BBC : "I do things without thinking and when we were sitting in the cricket club discussing travel options for Wembley, I thought there must be another option than spending six hours on a coach or spending hundreds on a train to London...."