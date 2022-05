The National Police have arrested a doctor at Son Espases Hospital, who is accused of having disseminated sexual images of ex-partners on social media porn pages.

The investigation began after two women lodged complaints with the police. They denounced the dissemination of a series of images of a sexual nature which, while these were taken with their consent, did not have their permission to be spread on the internet.

Investigators found that the images had been posted in 2019. They are said to reflect sexual fantasies involving doctors and nurses.

The doctor, aged 30, is described as being a leading specialist in his field. He has been suspended by the hospital.