Seven German tourists were arrested by the Guardia Civil on Friday in connection with a fire on a bar terrace in Arenal (Llucmajor).

Around quarter past three in the afternoon, thatch on the bar terrace on the C. Berga caught fire. There was no one inside the bar, but two people - a man and a young girl - were injured as they ran from the smoke. One suffered a cut to a foot, while the other was affected by smoke inhalation.

According to witnesses, there was a loud explosion followed by flames. One witness informed police that she had seen a group of people staying in an adjoining hotel throw some kind of flammable liquid and then a cigarette butt. The fire broke out immediately.