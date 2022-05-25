A study by the Idealista property website indicates that, for August, 97% of holiday rental villas in Mallorca that are within fifteen kilometres of the coast have already been booked. It is expected that late bookings will result in a similar percentage in July. Mallorca, according to Idealista, leads the way in August holiday rental reservations, followed by Minorca with 88%, Malaga (87.7%) and Alicante (87%).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.