A study by the Idealista property website indicates that, for August, 97% of holiday rental villas in Mallorca that are within fifteen kilometres of the coast have already been booked. It is expected that late bookings will result in a similar percentage in July. Mallorca, according to Idealista, leads the way in August holiday rental reservations, followed by Minorca with 88%, Malaga (87.7%) and Alicante (87%).

The Habtur association of holiday rentals in the Balearics confirms these figures, its manager, Maria Gibert, saying that prospects "are very good".

A concern for Habtur, however, is the illegal supply. The Council of Mallorca, which has taken over responsibilities for control and inspection from the Balearic government, has informed Habtur that efforts are going to be redoubled in order to tackle the problem, with websites such as Airbnb the main marketing channels.

Gibert says that it is good that controls will be increased. The illegal supply represents "unfair competition to all those owners who pay their taxes".