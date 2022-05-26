A well-known Magalluf businessman was arrested on Tuesday night and appeared in court on Wednesday, accused of robbery with violence and illegal detention.

Following a report made to them, the Guardia Civil had opened an investigation into the theft of 83,000 euros. This theft was on December 19, 2019. Two hooded men waited for the uncle of the person who has been arrested outside his home. They gagged him, put a knife to his neck, hit him on the head and stole cash that was in a backpack - 83,000 euros.

The 35-year-old, who was arrested at a beach club he runs on the Avenida Son Maties in Palmanova, is accused of having commissioned the assault because his uncle had apparently excluded him from involvement with various establishments in the Punta Ballena area of Magalluf. As to the cash, this had just been collected as payment for the transfer of a premises.

After giving a statement to the court, the 35-year-old was released. He is subject to a restraining order not to go near his uncle. The Guardia Civil are meanwhile trying to locate the two hooded attackers.