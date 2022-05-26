A total of 11 people are being treated for Covid in intensive care in the Balearics today, three more than a week ago, while 112 patients with the virus are on hospital wards, eight fewer.

Overall, the Covid hospital pressure has decreased by 3.9% over the past seven days, while Covid patients account for 3.2% of intensive care patients, according to the Balearic Ministry for Health.

193 new cases were confirmed today, with a positivity test rate of 11.7%, and the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days has reached 209 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

One new death has also been reported taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,402.

Of the new cases, 130 have been detected in Mallorca, 23 in Ibiza and 17 in Minorca. There is no geographical information on the remaining 23.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 209 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 258 in Ibiza, 139 in Minorca and 179 in Formentera.

There are 63 care home residents infected, 57 in Mallorca, five in Minorca and 1 in Ibiza. Of these, six are in hospital in Mallorca and one in Ibiza.

In addition, 45 care home staff have tested positive and are on sick leave.

973,113 people have been fully vaccinated, 480,450 have has the booster dose.