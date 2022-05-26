One of the speakers. | Policia Local de Palma
Palma police report having ended a party that was taking place on the Can Valero industrial estate last Sunday. Responding to numerous calls complaining about the noise, officers went to the scene shortly before 5am and found that a group of people had set up sound and light equipment plus a smoke machine. It was all connected to a street light.
