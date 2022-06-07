These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port. There are three cruise ships scheduled in port: Marella Discovery, Costa Smeralda and Seven Seas Voyager.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 7 at 5am

Depature: June 7 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186



Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 7 at 5.05am

Depature: June 7 at 11.45am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203



Vessel: Hypathia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 7 at 5.30am

Depature: June 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187



Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Depature: Barcelona

Arrival: June 7 at 5.55am

Depature: June 7 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204



Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origina: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 7 at 6am

Depature: June 7 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: June 7 at 6am

Departure: June 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: June 7 at 6.15am

Depature: June 7 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage. 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: June 7 at 7am

Depature: June 7 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght: 139



Vessel: Marella Discovery

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: June 7 at 7am

Depature: June 7 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Malta

Length: 264



Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Origin: June 7 at 8am

Depature: June 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 185.010

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: Seven Seas Voyager

Origin: Barcelona

Destionation: Cartagena

Arrival: June 7 at 8.15am

Depature: June 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 42.363

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 207

Vessel: Coe Anna

Origin: Southampton

Destionation: Genoa

Arrival: June 7 at 10pm

Depature: June 8 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 6.668

Flag: Germany

Length: 107



Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: June 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: June 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.