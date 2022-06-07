Bollywood filming of "Pathan" earlier this year on Mallorca. | MICHELS
The Bollywood movie currently being filmed in Mallorca will be in overdrive tomorrow. The centre of Soller has been taken from 7am to create a huge café scene. Half the local cafes and restaurants are closing for the day as their space is needed. The cafes on the other side of the square are delighted! Can you imagine the costumes and the sight of 400 people sat around Soller Plaza? We are hoping for some dancing too.
