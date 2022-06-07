The Bollywood movie currently being filmed in Mallorca will be in overdrive tomorrow. The centre of Soller has been taken from 7am to create a huge café scene. Half the local cafes and restaurants are closing for the day as their space is needed. The cafes on the other side of the square are delighted! Can you imagine the costumes and the sight of 400 people sat around Soller Plaza? We are hoping for some dancing too.

This is very exciting and as the news broke today many are just delighted at this fun in the sun. I am sure the cafes which are closing are very happy to have a day off and the hire fee!

The reach of a Bollywood movie will mean the Soller Valley will be reaching millions who would never have seen us before. A great publicity machine for Mallorca. We are going to have a fabulous Wednesday in Soller…