Three people will appear in court in Madrid after a plastic surgery operation on a 34-year-old Mallorca woman left her in intensive care for more than a month. The director of the clinic and two doctors will appear before the judge next week.

The 34-year-old underwent a three hour operation on her breasts and a liposuction. However, she was rushed to hospital soon after and placed in an intensive care unit. Her family have been fighting for justice claiming that the doctor´s are to be blame.