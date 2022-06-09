A 46-year-old British tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday night after attacking a hotel receptionist and two members of the hotel's entertainment team.

The Guardia Civil were called to the hotel in Camp de Mar (Andratx) at around 9pm. The tourist, who had arrived some four hours earlier, had been drinking heavily and had started attacking staff. When officers sought to restrain him, he threw punches at them.

They finally managed to handcuff him, but when they got to the Guardia station, he insulted the officers and attempted to bite one of them. One officer suffered injuries to a shoulder.