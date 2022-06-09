Guardia Civil officers in Andratx (Archive image). | Michel's
A 46-year-old British tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Tuesday night after attacking a hotel receptionist and two members of the hotel's entertainment team.
People like this should get a life ban from Mallorca.