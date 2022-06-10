<p>Two bathers<strong> drowned in Mallorca<\/strong> on Friday.<\/p>\r\n<p>In <strong>Playa de Muro<\/strong>, a 79-year-old Swedish man was seen floating in the sea by other bathers. He was taken from the water but resuscitation attempts proved futile.<\/p>\r\n<p>The second drowning was in <strong>Cala Agulla<\/strong> in Capdepera. The person has as yet not been identified.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
