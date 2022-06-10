Cala Agulla, Mallorca

Cala Agulla, where one of the drownings occurred. | Archive

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Palma 10/06/2022 17:56
Two bathers drowned in Mallorca on Friday.

In Playa de Muro, a 79-year-old Swedish man was seen floating in the sea by other bathers. He was taken from the water but resuscitation attempts proved futile.

The second drowning was in Cala Agulla in Capdepera. The person has as yet not been identified.