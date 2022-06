The Palma police driver under investigation for reckless homicide told Guardia Civil investigators on Friday how he had tried to avoid the accident that occurred on the Passeig Sagrera on June 2: "I hit the brakes as hard as I could, but everything happened very quickly."

He explained that "when he skidded the vehicle", he was aware that an accident could occur. Regarding suggestions that he didn't immediately get out of the car after the impact, he insisted that he took no longer than the time needed to unbuckle his seat belt and open the door.

He added that the most seriously injured pedestrian "was the one closest to the vehicle". The person on the left of the group of three was stunned, but remained conscious.

The statement, given in the presence of his lawyer, will now be forwarded to the Palma court instructing the proceedings.

Thirty-six-year-old Mario Decandia died following the accident.