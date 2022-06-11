Representatives of the party at the councils of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza are to present a motion that will include a requirement of at least two years' residency in the Balearics before being able to purchase a home.
Aurora Ribot, who is vice-president of the Council of Mallorca as well as being the Podemos spokesperson, says that there are exorbitant prices for homes because of purchase for non-residential use. Properties are only used for a few weeks a year and otherwise remain empty. Meanwhile, the people of the islands, who are resident, do not have access to decent housing.
Cristina Gómez of Podemos in Menorca points out that there are some 50,000 dwellings in total on the island and that only 30,000 are for residential use in that they are lived in all-year round. Five thousand are empty, while the rest are either second homes or for holiday rent.
The Podemos motion, if it prospers at the individual councils, is directed at the Spanish government and for it to legislate. The party's view is that there is a "structural problem" with housing in the Balearics that is being aggravated year after year. Podemos highlight property speculation and the pressure that tourism exerts over housing. This isn't just because of holiday rentals, as there are also the second homes which are occupied for only a certain period of time each year.
The Balearic government estimate of the number of empty homes on the islands is 71,000. There are also around 9,000 large property owners, classified as ones with ten or more properties. Podemos want this classification to be reduced to five or more properties so that more owners are covered by Balearic housing legislation, which presses large owners to cede empty properties to the government for social renting over a set number of years.
Zoltan TeglasSince when is it required in any country to give a reason why a house is unoccupied? I have house bought 50 years ago by my parents. I live abroad due to a sick husband and can't visit, so the house has mostly been empty. Do they mean I would not qualified to keep it? They come up with more and more ludicrous and desperate measures to penalise normal people. Next time they will decide what a property should sell for. Podemos suggestion becomes more a type of communism. Spain is a member of EU and I do not they will be able to have their 2 years suggestions of residency accepted. Before they were happy when old ruins was made up now you should be penalised for it. If this goes thru, who knows where the property market ends up.
Well that will make the hotels groups happy. And make a lot of small scale retail Villa and apartment letting businesses not so. Two years resident required will dent the high value end and do little to free up sub 500k euro properties. If politicians are serious about providing property for locals. Designate new builds for internal sale and occupancy only. Lots of other places do this. The English lakes for example. Not a perfect solution but it does help. Compulsive sales controls would be challenged at European level. Remember it’s a human right to enjoy and use your own property.
I can't see this making much difference. The 5,000 empty homes should be looked at. Who owns them, why are they empty and what can be done to get them onto the market. And why is no one talking about rent controls and or more subsidised housing?
That makes a lot of sense. At the moment workers and young people ,find it impossible to either buy or rent accomadation that is affordable. The same thing that happened in Conwall.