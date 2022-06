A British tourist was arrested on Saturday evening after slapping a waiter at a restaurant in Puerto Andratx.

The Guardia Civil were called to the restaurant around 6pm. The waiter was serving one of the tables on the terrace when he was suddenly attacked. Officers were told that the man who slapped the waiter was under the influence of alcohol.

He fled the scene, but a search of the area was mounted and he was located in a nearby hotel and arrested.