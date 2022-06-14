British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger is to expand into Spain and Portugal as part of a plan to double in size, it said this morning.
I am sure pret in Spain and Portugal will attract those seeking adventurous food experiences and the U.K. brand addicts on holiday. Personally unless you like plastic reheated food I suggest both those nations traditional cuisine are worth a try. I don’t think I will be seeking them out.