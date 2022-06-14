British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger is to expand into Spain and Portugal as part of a plan to double in size, it said this morning.

Pret, owned by investment group JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, said a franchise partnership deal with Ibersol Groupwill see 70 Pret shops open in Spain and Portugal over the coming years.

Ibersol operates more than 600 restaurants across Portugal, Spain and Angola.

Last September, Pret set out plans to double the size of its business within five years and launch into five new markets by the end of 2023.

Over the past year it has announced deals to take the brand to Ireland, Northern Ireland, Canada and the Middle East.