You could be one day flying to the Balearics from the mainland in a Helium airship after a Spanish regional airline placed an ordered with a British airship company.

Hybrid Air Vehicles, a UK-based leader in sustainable aircraft technologies, has announced an aircraft reservation agreement with one of the largest regional airlines in Europe, Air Nostrum Group, for HAV’s pioneering hybrid aircraft -Airlander 10.

The landmark partnership sees Air Nostrum Group reserve ten 100-seat Airlander 10 aircraft for delivery from 2026 onwards, with a view to begin operations as launch airline.

While the Air Nostrum Airlander 10 fleet is set for initial operations across Spain, HAV plans to launch production of the aircraft in South Yorkshire UK, this year, creating thousands of skilled jobs in green aerospace technologies and supporting levelling up across the region.

The reservation agreement follows six months of rigorous studies and modelling carried out by Air Nostrum Group and HAV into the operation of Airlander 10 on Spanish domestic aviation routes and the associated economics. Airlander 10 aircraft are expected to diversify and complement Air Nostrum Group’s existing aircraft fleet currently operating on these routes, carrying 100 passengers while producing only around one tenth of the harmful emissions.