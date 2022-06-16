Seventeen Romanian pickpockets, arrested by the National Police earlier this week, were on Wednesday given 24 hours to leave Mallorca.

The judge in Palma who heard the case, Enrique Morell, will order any of them who do not comply to prison.

The seventeen were detained following a joint Palma and National Police operation. They are believed to have been responsible for dozens of robberies in recent weeks. The gang has been described as one of most active in Mallorca in recent years. Individuals had come to the island with the sole intention of committing crimes during the tourism season.