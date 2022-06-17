The Council of Mallorca initially declined to exercise its right of first refusal.
The electricity company Endesa has said that it sold the old power station in Alcanada, Alcudia, for a "symbolic" amount to investment fund Gingko. This amount, it turns out, was 300,000 euros. As the Council of Mallorca has now expressed its interest in exercising right of first refusal, it will have to match this sum. While low, it has to be taken into account that cost of decontamination has been estimated at 20 million euros.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.