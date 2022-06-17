Reach for the sun-screen or stay in the shade today....the Palma Met Office is forecasting a top temperature for Mallorca of 39 degrees Centigrade. If all goes according to plan it should be the hottest day of the year so far.

Mallorca has been experiencing a heatwave all week but today will be the hottest with the temperatures forecast to drop slightly over the weekend.

The island is on forest fire red alert with the Mallorca fire brigade warning that local forests are like a tinder box.

The advice from the local authorities; drink plenty of liquid and stay in the shade as much as possible. Also check the UV levels at local beaches.