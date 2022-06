All will become clear in the next few hours. Rafa Nadal will be giving a press conference in which he will be annoucing whether or not he will be heading to Wimbledon later this month. This week he has been training at the Mallorca Country Club on their grass courts leading to speculation that he will be travelling to London.

The Mallorca Country Club will be hosting its ATP tennis event this weekend. It has been a busy week for Rafa Nadal. On Tuesday it was confirmed that his wife Xisca Perello is five months pregnant and she is expecting a baby boy. Also, he was honoured by the Balearic government. Nadal also won his 14th French Open title this month.