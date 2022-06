The Guardia Civil have arrested a drug dealer in Magalluf and have, it is reported, dismantled a very active drug sales point on C. Punta Ballena.

Investigators suspected that an address on the ground floor of a building on Punta Ballena was being used for the sale of drugs; it was placed under surveillance.

Officers observed an individual leave the property. When asked to identify himself, he threw a small package on the ground - it was an individual dose of cocaine.

They then searched a storage space next door and found 226 more doses of cocaine and 244 ecstasy pills.