These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 20 at 5am
Depature: June 20 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 20 at 5.30am
Depature: June 20 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 20 at 5.30am
Depature: June 20 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 20 at 6.15am
Depature: June 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 20 at 6.30am
Depature: June 20 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: España
Length: 183
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: June 20 at 6.30am
Depature: June 20 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: June 20 at 7am
Depature: June 20 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: June 20 at 8am
Depature: June 20 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362
Vessel: MSC Orchestra
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: June 20 at 8am
Depature: June 20 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92.409
Flag: Panama
Length: 294
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: June 20 at 10.15pm
Depature: June 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
