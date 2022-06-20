Cristina Ronaldo´s Bugatti super-car was involved in a traffic incident this morning in Mallorca but the Manchester United player was not involved, according to a report by our sister newspaper Ultima Hora.

The driver, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road near Bunyola. The occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt although there was some damage to the vehicle, according to eye-witnesses.

The Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is has a top speed of 407 km/h (253 mph). It was named the 2000s Car of the Decade by the BBC television programme Top Gear. The standard Veyron also won Top Gear's Best Car Driven All Year award in 2005.

Ronaldo is enjoying a family holiday on the island.