A 77-year-old German tourist died on Monday after hitting his head on rocks in Santa Ponsa. He was swimming when a wave threw him against the rocks.

The accident occurred around 1pm. Calvia Civil Protection were the first on the scene, and they pulled him out of the water. Lifeguards, police and medics attempted to resuscitate him, but to no avail.

The man was on holiday with his wife and another couple.