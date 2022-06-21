It has emerged that officers from the Palma police green patrol reported the organisers of the concert at the bullring on Monday night for allegedly having allowed the sale of alcohol to minors. This was some time before what happened at the end of the concert, when a number of Spanish students were injured in a crush as they left the arena.

Those responsible for the concert were therefore already aware that they faced possible sanctions for a serious infringement.

The police note that the event at the bullring on Monday was managed by the same people who were severely sanctioned for a lack of control at a concert for Spanish students at the bullring in June last year. On that occasion, there were, for example, violations of Covid measures. It was believed that the concert was a source of the huge Covid outbreak among students, which led to many being confined in the Balearic government's 'Covid hotel'.