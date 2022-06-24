A Palma town hall employee was arrested by the National Police on Wednesday, accused of having stolen some 6,000 euros of cash that was paid for fines.

The official, aged 50, was working in a fines collection office. Between the middle of last year and early this year, he allegedly kept cash and manipulated the system in order to eliminate any trace of payment. However, when a new person was placed in charge of the service, "anomalies" were detected. Moreover, he had given receipts to those who had paid their fines. They started to receive warnings regarding non-payment, but they had proof of payment.

The town hall placed the matter in the hands of the National Police and investigations began. These ended with his arrest on Wednesday and a charge of embezzlement of public funds. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was released with charges.