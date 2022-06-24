A receptionist at a hostel in Playa de Palma was arrested by the National Police on Tuesday for allegedly having stolen a bag containing 18,000 euros.

On May 30, the police were notified of the theft. The receptionist, aged 46 and from Croatia, had not returned to work. Police records showed that he had a previous conviction for the theft of some 3,000 euros and a charge for misappropriation of funds.

In court, he exercised his right not to testify and was released on charges. Police sources say that no fingerprints were found on the bag. It is suspected that he would have worn gloves.