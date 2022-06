A man is in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital after having been kicked in the neck outside a club in Cala Major, Palma.

Shortly after 6am on Friday morning, he was attacked as he left the club. He was pushed to the ground and kicked. When medics arrived, he was unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest. They were eventually able to revive him, at which point he was rushed to hospital.

The National Police's homicide squad, in charge of the investigation, has been given key information by a woman who witnessed the assault.