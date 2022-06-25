A 28-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital after being attacked in Cala Major (Palma) on Friday morning.

The National Police have details of his attacker, a witness having described him as "a short man with a bald head and glasses". This witness has told police that the 28-year-old was attacked "for no apparent reason". At around 6am, he was sitting on the steps at Rockefeller's disco when he was kicked in the neck. He began to convulse and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.

Police mounted an immediate search of the area. This continued during Friday. They are also examining security camera images.