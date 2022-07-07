This morning, the National Police arrested the man who allegedly kicked another man in the neck at Rockefeller’s club in Cala Major on the night of San Juan.

The victim, Sebastián Femenías, 34, died in Son Espases hospital as a result of the attack.

The attack took place minutes before 6.00 am. The National and Local Police rushed to the scene along with two ambulances.

The emergency teams managed to resuscitate and stabilise the victim who was in a critical condition.

The man, a cook by profession, was then rushed to Son Espases hospital in Palma, where he was admitted to intensive care.

Sadly he died on the evening of Sunday 26, as a result of the kick he received in the neck.