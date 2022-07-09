The Mallorca Fire Brigade and the Ibanat agency, with the assistance of helicopters, are fighting a forest fire that has broken out near the water treatment plant in Capdepera and to properties.

The helicopters seem to be controlling the perimeter and have prevented it from spreading to the rest of the forest, but Capdepera police and the Guardia Civil are on stand-by to evacuate properties if necessary and depending on any changes in wind direction.

Ibanat confirmed the fire at 15.50 on Saturday and issued a Level One warning. At 17.47, the agency gave an update with Level Zero risk.