Report by SchengenVisaInfo.com

Authorities in the United Kingdom have announced that they have changed the travel advice for their citizens planning to travel to Spain therefore airlines, including Ryanair as well as Easyjet, could be affected by more travel chaos.

The UK’s government has issued new travel advice for Britons who plan to travel to Spain in order to spend their holidays this summer, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Based on a report by aviation news network FL360aero, nine easyJet flights were cancelled while over 590 were delayed on the first weekend of their strike alone.

As a result of the current situation, the UK’s Foreign Office has updated its travel advice.

“Planned strike action in July may cause some disruption to EasyJet and Ryanair flights to and from Spain. If you think your travel plans may be affected, you should consult your airline for the latest travel updates,” the travel advice now reads.

According to a report published by the Mirror newspaper, Spanish workers at EasyJet have already left their positions between July 1 and July 3 after negotiations with the company failed.

On the other hand, members of easyJet staff in the UK have not announced a strike; at the same time, industrial action by their Spanish counterparts will have an impact on Britons travelling to specific key holiday destinations.

The report says that strike action may affect easyJet bases in Spain, such as Malaga, Barcelona and Palma.