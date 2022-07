A seven-year-old boy is in a serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after being hit by the propeller of a zodiac inflatable boat.

The boy was taking part in a sailing course at the San Antonio Yacht Club in Can Pastilla when the accident occurred just after midday on Thursday. He suffered serious head and arm injuries.

The Guardia Civil are investigating what happened, the boy having fallen into the water before being struck by the propeller.