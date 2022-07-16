It was gone midnight when workers in Alcudia and Sa Pobla ratified an agreement to end the rubbish collection strike that had started at midnight last Sunday.

The Balearic minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, joined negotiations that lasted until ten o'clock on Friday night. The marathon meeting at the employment ministry brought together the workers' representatives, the contractor, FCC Lumsa, and councillors from Alcudia and Sa Pobla.

The agreement involves labour inspectorate checks on occupational risk prevention compliance; independent engineer checks on trucks; no deduction of pay for the days of the strike; and the approval of new contract specifications on October 6 in Alcudia and on September 1 in Sa Pobla.

After the meeting, Negueruela said: "The worker demands for health and safety guarantees are legal and we are going to ensure that there is compliance with the roadmap that we have agreed upon."

Collections have started, but it will take several days for there to be a return to normality. Meanwhile, the strike has had a negative impact on tourism in Alcudia. This has been reflected on social media, including comment directed at Alcudia town hall (in English) on its Facebook page.