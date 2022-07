Sebastián Femenías, the 34-year-old who died after being kicked in the neck outside the Rockefeller's club in Cala Major, had suffered a previous brain injury.

The autopsy has revealed that he had an aneurysm. This ruptured and caused a hematoma in the brain which led to his death. Forensic doctors are still awaiting the results of a series of tests to determine if the kick ruptured the aneurysm and caused the internal bleeding that ended his life.

The 25-year-old who was arrested last week was released on bail on Tuesday. He maintains that he did not kick Sebastián, only that he had sought to move him out of the way on the club's steps.